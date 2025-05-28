SC holds DDA in contempt for tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area, orders massive afforestration

The Supreme Court of India on May 28 has held officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) guilty of contempt for felling trees inDelhi's Ridge area.

In its order the apex court has also ordered the authority to undertake massive afforestration to compensate for the trees that were cut as part of road widening exercise, PTI reported.

What did Supreme Court say? The SC bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh passed orders on alleged violations of the 1996 and March 4, 2024, ban on tree felling and deliberate non-compliance of orders by the Delhi LG and IAS officer Subhasish Panda as DDA chairman and vice-chairman respectively.

It did however also state that there was no malafide intent.

Terming it a case of "administrative misjudgement", the SC also imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 on DDA officials. It spared the DDA chairman and vice-chairman.

Further, the DDA has been directed to impose a one-time levy on affuent residents of Ridge area, who benefitted from the road widening.

Besides this, the bench had also formed a three-member committee to oversee the extensive afforestation plan and directed the panel to ensure thick tree cover on both sides of the approach road.

Ridge road tree felling: Background In its hearing on January 21, the SC said while reserving its order that it needed to see the gravity of contempt alleged to be made in the petitions.

It had issued a contempt notice to former DDA vice-chairman Subhasish Panda for felling of trees and directed LG and DDA Chairman VVK Saxena to file a personal affidavit detailing actions against erring officials for allegedly illegally felling around 1,100 trees in the Ridge area in February 2024.

The trees were felled for widening the approach road to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) Hospital.

The felling of trees reportedly commenced on February 16, 2024, before an application was moved, being ultimately dismissed by an order of March 4, the top court noted. On March 4, the top court refused permission to the DDA to fell 1,051 trees, saying its application was “very vague”.