The Supreme Court has granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal an interim bail till June 1, in connection with the excise policy case.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are passing an interim order...giving him interim bail till June 1," reported Live Law, quoting apex court.

The apex court has asked Delhi CM to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail on ground of electioneering, and said that no such precedents available.

However, the court stated that granting Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days will not make much of a difference, reported PTI.

Appearing for Kejriwal, advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi requested the court to grant him interim bail until the declaration of results on June 4. The court rejected the request. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, opposing Kejriwal's bail, the Enforcement Directorate had filed an affidavit saying, no principle justified giving preferential treatment to a politician for campaigning over a farmer or a businessman pursuing their livelihood.

Stating that the activity of every citizen is equally important to him or her, ED had said that granting interim bail merely for political campaigning would militate against and will be discriminatory to the rule of equality.

Following that, questioning the probe agency's objection to the interim bail, legal team of Kejriwal lodged a formal complaint with the Supreme Court's registry and denounced the ED's affidavit as a blatant disregard of legal procedures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the objection, the AAP had stated that not a single rupee or piece of evidence has been recovered incriminating anybody from the party despite two years of investigation

On Tuesday, the apex court had said that if Kejriwal was granted interim bail, it did not want him to perform official duties.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal had challenged in the apex court a Delhi High Court judgement which dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

