‘Supreme Court is watching….’: 5 things Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said on Chandigarh mayoral polls
The AAP and the Congress, which fought the Chandigarh municipal polls together, alleged that the returning officer illegally declared their 8 votes invalid and announced BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar as the winner.
The Supreme Court on Monday took strong exception to the conduct of the returning officer of the Chandigarh municipal polls and observed that he should be prosecuted for defacing the ballot papers to influence the results. The apex court was hearing the plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kuldeep Kumar, who challenged Punjab and Haryana High Court's refusal to stay the election result.