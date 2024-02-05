The Supreme Court on Monday took strong exception to the conduct of the returning officer of the Chandigarh municipal polls and observed that he should be prosecuted for defacing the ballot papers to influence the results. The apex court was hearing the plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kuldeep Kumar, who challenged Punjab and Haryana High Court's refusal to stay the election result. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP and the Congress fought the Chandigarh Municipal polls together and alleged that the returning officer illegally declared their eight votes invalid and announced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Sonkar as the winner of the election. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it "cheating in broad daylight" and slammed the BJP for stooping so low in a mayoral election.

Chandigarh Municipal polls result hearing: What CJI Chandrachud said 1. While noting that the returning officer was looking at the CCTV camera, CJI Chandrachud said, “It is obvious that he has defaced the ballot papers. He needs to be prosecuted. Why is he looking at the camera?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. CJI Chandrachud referred to the Solicitor General of India and questioned the behaviour of the returning officer. “Mr Solicitor, this is a mockery of democracy and murdering democracy. We are appalled. Is this behaviour of a returning officer?" Bar and Bench quoted CJI Chandrachud as saying.

3. "Wherever there is a cross at bottom, he does not touch it but when it is at the top, he alters it. Please tell the returning officer that the Supreme Court is watching him," the top judge said.

4. The apex court also directed that the entire records of the Chandigarh municipal polls must be handed over to the registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court. “Let the ballots and videography too be preserved," the CJI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. The court also deferred the upcoming meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. "The ensuing meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on February 7 shall be deferred till the next date. Let the papers be handed over to the High Court Registrar General by today 5 PM. List on the next Monday week," the CJI-led bench ordered Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!