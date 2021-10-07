The Supreme Court on Thursday issued new SoP for hybrid hearings under which all cases will be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in courtrooms on Wednesday and Thursday. The modified SoP will come into effect from October 20.

“In view of the encouraging response from the Bar and with a view to further facilitate hearing through physical mode, all the matters listed on Wednesday and Thursday, as non-miscellaneous days, would be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in Court-rooms," the SC said in a statement.

All the matters listed on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, would also be heard in physical mode. However, on prior application by the AOR (Advocate on Record) for the party, appearance through video/tele-conferencing mode will be facilitated.

The AOR desirous of availing such facility of video linkage for hearing on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, shall have to apply for the same by 1.00 p.m. on the previous working day, on email id vc.request@sci.nic.in.

All matters, irrespective of their nature, listed on miscellaneous days shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode till further orders, the apex court said.

