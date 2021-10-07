Supreme Court issues new SoP for hybrid hearings. Details here1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2021, 11:05 PM IST
- Now, all cases will be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in courtrooms on Wednesday and Thursday
|
Listen to this article
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued new SoP for hybrid hearings under which all cases will be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in courtrooms on Wednesday and Thursday. The modified SoP will come into effect from October 20.
“In view of the encouraging response from the Bar and with a view to further facilitate hearing through physical mode, all the matters listed on Wednesday and Thursday, as non-miscellaneous days, would be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in Court-rooms," the SC said in a statement.
All the matters listed on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, would also be heard in physical mode. However, on prior application by the AOR (Advocate on Record) for the party, appearance through video/tele-conferencing mode will be facilitated.
The AOR desirous of availing such facility of video linkage for hearing on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, shall have to apply for the same by 1.00 p.m. on the previous working day, on email id vc.request@sci.nic.in.
All matters, irrespective of their nature, listed on miscellaneous days shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode till further orders, the apex court said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!