Supreme Court issues new SoP for hybrid hearings. Details here

Supreme Court issues new SoP for hybrid hearings. Details here1 min read . 11:05 PM IST
- Now, all cases will be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in courtrooms on Wednesday and Thursday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued new SoP for hybrid hearings under which all cases will be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in courtrooms on Wednesday and Thursday. The modified SoP will come into effect from October 20.
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued new SoP for hybrid hearings under which all cases will be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in courtrooms on Wednesday and Thursday. The modified SoP will come into effect from October 20.
“In view of the encouraging response from the Bar and with a view to further facilitate hearing through physical mode, all the matters listed on Wednesday and Thursday, as non-miscellaneous days, would be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in Court-rooms," the SC said in a statement.
“In view of the encouraging response from the Bar and with a view to further facilitate hearing through physical mode, all the matters listed on Wednesday and Thursday, as non-miscellaneous days, would be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in Court-rooms," the SC said in a statement.
All the matters listed on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, would also be heard in physical mode. However, on prior application by the AOR (Advocate on Record) for the party, appearance through video/tele-conferencing mode will be facilitated.
All the matters listed on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, would also be heard in physical mode. However, on prior application by the AOR (Advocate on Record) for the party, appearance through video/tele-conferencing mode will be facilitated.
The AOR desirous of availing such facility of video linkage for hearing on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, shall have to apply for the same by 1.00 p.m. on the previous working day, on email id vc.request@sci.nic.in.
The AOR desirous of availing such facility of video linkage for hearing on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, shall have to apply for the same by 1.00 p.m. on the previous working day, on email id vc.request@sci.nic.in.
All matters, irrespective of their nature, listed on miscellaneous days shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode till further orders, the apex court said.
All matters, irrespective of their nature, listed on miscellaneous days shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode till further orders, the apex court said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!