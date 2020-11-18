Senior Advocate Harish Salve being the arguing counsel for Jaishankar accepted the notice. The court observed in its order, “Waive service on the respondents-Caveators since Ms. Swarupama Chaturvedi, learned counsel, is appearing on behalf of those respondents Caveators. Reply affidavit, if any, be filed by the respondents in the meantime." Chaturvedi is the advocate on record appearing on behalf of Jaishankar.