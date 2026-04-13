Supreme Court issues notice to ECI, Centre on plea for biometric, facial recognition for voting

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition advocating the use of biometric authentication and facial recognition technology before voters are allowed to cast their ballots.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued notice to both the Centre and the ECI, signalling its intent to examine the legal and constitutional dimensions of the proposal.
The petition, filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, calls for the introduction of biometric and facial recognition systems to verify voters prior to voting.
During the hearing, the apex court observed that implementing such a system would require amendments to existing electoral laws and rules. The court also noted that deploying biometric and facial recognition infrastructure across the country would involve a substantial financial burden on the exchequer.
The Bench initially expressed reservations about issuing notice at this stage and suggested that the petitioner first approach the Election Commission.
“ECI needs to give us a reply and if State does not help or finance ministry does not pass budget then again we can be approached. But issuing notice at this stage is not needed,” Bar and Bench quoted the Supreme Court judges.
Upadhyay, appearing in person, emphasised that the proposal would require coordination with State governments.
"I am not on the ongoing five State elections," Upadhyay said.
After hearing submissions, the court agreed to examine the matter but clarified that the proposal would not affect elections currently underway.
"The prayers cannot be considered for the upcoming elections. But whether such a recourse deserves to be followed for next parliamentary elections or State polls needs to be examined. Issue notice," the Court directed.
The issuance of notice formally brings both the Central government and the Election Commission into the proceedings, with their responses expected to address the feasibility, legality and administrative implications of the proposed reform.
The plea has also reignited discussions around privacy, data protection and the risks associated with large-scale biometric data collection. While proponents argue that such measures could reduce voter impersonation and electoral fraud, critics are likely to raise concerns about surveillance and misuse of sensitive data.
Upadhyay informed the court that any rollout of biometric verification would require active cooperation from State governments, underlining the federal nature of election management in India.
(More to come…)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer