Supreme Court issues notice to ECI, Centre on plea for biometric, facial recognition for voting

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition advocating the use of biometric authentication and facial recognition technology before voters are allowed to cast their ballots.

Supreme Court Issues Notice on Biometric Voting Plea A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued notice to both the Centre and the ECI, signalling its intent to examine the legal and constitutional dimensions of the proposal.

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The petition, filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, calls for the introduction of biometric and facial recognition systems to verify voters prior to voting.

Bench Flags Legal Hurdles and Financial Burden of Facial Recognition System During the hearing, the apex court observed that implementing such a system would require amendments to existing electoral laws and rules. The court also noted that deploying biometric and facial recognition infrastructure across the country would involve a substantial financial burden on the exchequer.

Court Initially Reluctant, Asks Petitioner to Approach Election Commission The Bench initially expressed reservations about issuing notice at this stage and suggested that the petitioner first approach the Election Commission.

“ECI needs to give us a reply and if State does not help or finance ministry does not pass budget then again we can be approached. But issuing notice at this stage is not needed,” Bar and Bench quoted the Supreme Court judges.

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Upadhyay, appearing in person, emphasised that the proposal would require coordination with State governments.

"I am not on the ongoing five State elections," Upadhyay said.

No Impact on Ongoing Elections, Proposal for Future Polls Under Review After hearing submissions, the court agreed to examine the matter but clarified that the proposal would not affect elections currently underway.

"The prayers cannot be considered for the upcoming elections. But whether such a recourse deserves to be followed for next parliamentary elections or State polls needs to be examined. Issue notice," the Court directed.

Centre and ECI Asked to Respond on Electoral Reform Proposal The issuance of notice formally brings both the Central government and the Election Commission into the proceedings, with their responses expected to address the feasibility, legality and administrative implications of the proposed reform.

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Biometric and Facial Recognition in Voting Sparks Privacy Debate The plea has also reignited discussions around privacy, data protection and the risks associated with large-scale biometric data collection. While proponents argue that such measures could reduce voter impersonation and electoral fraud, critics are likely to raise concerns about surveillance and misuse of sensitive data.

Implementation Depends on States, Says Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay Upadhyay informed the court that any rollout of biometric verification would require active cooperation from State governments, underlining the federal nature of election management in India.

(More to come…)