Supreme Court notice on plea to cancel NEET-UG 2024 amid scam reports: ‘Sanctity affected, need answers’

The Supreme Court issued a notice regarding a petition to cancel NEET-UG 2024. The Court refused to stay counselling and also sought a response from NTA on a plea seeking a fresh NEET-UG 2024 exam.

Updated12:10 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued a notice regarding a petition for cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 amid widespread complaints about discrepancies in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2024. 

The top court refused to stay counselling. "Sanctity has been affected, we need answers,” the court said as it tagged the petition filed by 10 NEET candidates and posted it along with a pending petition to be heard on July 8.

It also sought a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a plea seeking a fresh NEET-UG 2024 exam on the grounds of ‘paper leak’ and other ‘malpractices’, PTI reported. 

On Monday, the NTA clarified medical aspirant Ayushi Patel's claim of non-generation of results. Ayushi Patel, a medical aspirant from Lucknow, made headlines after she released a video in which she alleged that her examination result was not issued by the testing agency.  

In the viral video, she also claimed that the agency justified this by stating that they received her OMR sheet in a torn state, which prevented them from generating her result.

“Regarding the viral video featuring Ms Ayushi Patel, claiming discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2024 scoring and receiving of the torn OMR Answer Sheet, NTA clarifies that no torn OMR Answer Sheet was sent via an official NTA ID. OMR Answer Sheet is intact, and scores are accurate per official records. Candidate should download scorecards only from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET,” the NTA wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

This development comes amid allegations of improper use of the ‘normalisation formula’ by the testing agency to award grace marks to students in this year's NEET exam. A writ petition accusing NTA of ‘marks inflation’ was filed before the Supreme Court. In response, the NTA set up a committee on Sunday to review the grace marks awarded to NEET UG 2024 candidates.

The NTA conducted the medical entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical programmes on May 5. The provisional answer key of NEET 2024 was released on May 29, while the final answer key was released on June 4.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

