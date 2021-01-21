Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Amazon Prime Video for ‘Mirzapur’

By showing every resident of Mirzapur as a "goon, vagabond and adulterer in front of the country", the petition says, the web series has "completely tarnished the historical and cultural image of the city/district" which is famous for its religious and natural spots. Apart from nudity, vulgarity and abusive language, the petition makes a case for residents of Mirzapur who feel people outside the city view them with suspicion after the show, said the report by Live Law.