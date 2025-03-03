Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a PIL challenging certain rules of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009.
Supreme Court seeks a response from the Centre within six weeks.
The plea of the Software Freedom Law Centre states that prior to taking down information from platforms like 'X', notice should be given to its originator, ANI reported.
(This is a breaking news)
