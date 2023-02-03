Home / News / India /  Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over blocking BBC documentary series
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the central government on pleas challenging its decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the government and others on the pleas filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

It also issued a notice on the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma.

The apex court also directed the Centre to produce original records relating to take down order.

"We are issuing notices. Counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. Rejoinder within two weeks after that," the bench said.

The matter is listed for next hearing in April.

