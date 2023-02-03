Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over blocking BBC documentary series
- The apex court also directed the Centre to produce original records relating to take down order
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the central government on pleas challenging its decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.
