Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over blocking BBC documentary series

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over blocking BBC documentary series

1 min read . 12:54 PM IST Livemint
: SC directs Centre to produce original records relating to take down order.

  • The apex court also directed the Centre to produce original records relating to take down order

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the central government on pleas challenging its decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the central government on pleas challenging its decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the government and others on the pleas filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the government and others on the pleas filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

It also issued a notice on the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma.

It also issued a notice on the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma.

The apex court also directed the Centre to produce original records relating to take down order.

The apex court also directed the Centre to produce original records relating to take down order.

"We are issuing notices. Counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. Rejoinder within two weeks after that," the bench said.

"We are issuing notices. Counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. Rejoinder within two weeks after that," the bench said.

The matter is listed for next hearing in April.

The matter is listed for next hearing in April.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP