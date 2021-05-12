Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for Covid-19

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 05:55 PM IST
- Last month, four judges of the top court had tested positive for Covid-19 with one of the judges being admitted to hospital for a few days
Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A staff member of the judge had been infected by the virus earlier, according to reports.
Last month, four judges of the top court had tested positive for Covid-19 with one of the judges being admitted to hospital for a few days.
