Home >News >India >Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for Covid-19

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for Covid-19

Justice DY Chandrachud.
1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Last month, four judges of the top court had tested positive for Covid-19 with one of the judges being admitted to hospital for a few days

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A staff member of the judge had been infected by the virus earlier, according to reports.

Last month, four judges of the top court had tested positive for Covid-19 with one of the judges being admitted to hospital for a few days.

