Supreme Court judge MR Shah suffers heart attack, condition extremely critical
Supreme Court judge MR Shah has suffered a heart attack on Thursday. Justice Shah is being rushed to the national capital in an air ambulance from Himachal Pradesh, according to reports. Shah's condition is extremely critical.
Reacting to this, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tweeted, "Hon'ble Justice MR Shah Judge Supreme Court of India has suffered a heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh. Arrangements being made to rush him to Delhi. Praying to God for his speedy recovery."
The 64-year-old had served as a judge of the Gujarat High Court and then became the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court before assuming the charge of a SC judge. He is going to retire on 15 May, 2023.
Justice Shah, on an occasion, had describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'popular, loved, vibrant and visionary' leader.
Further details awaited
