SC judge offers half of his salary to lawyer for not using 'My Lord, 'Your Lordships'; Suggests THIS instead
“How many times you will say ‘My Lords’? If you stop saying this, then I will give you half of my salary,” a Supreme Court judge told a lawyer earlier this week.
A Supreme Court judge, Justice PS Narasimha, reportedly expressed displeasure over being addressed as "Your lordship" and "My Lord" during a judicial proceeding earlier this week. The judge even offered the lawyer half of his salary if the latter stopped using such phrases and suggested using "Sir" instead.