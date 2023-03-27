Supreme Court lawyer files a complaint against Pro-Khalistani protesters

Supreme Court lawyer files a complaint against Pro-Khalistani protesters1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed his condemnation of the violent acts that occurred at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Pro-khalistani protestors who are protesting at Indian Embassy, in Washington, USA, as reported by news agency ANI.
Furthermore, the complainant lawyer requests Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against them and take strict action by revoking their passport as per law.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed his condemnation of the violent acts that occurred at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
Sullivan stated that the US is committed to ensuring the safety and security of Indian diplomats, and that the US State Department is working closely with local law enforcement authorities to address the situation.
On Saturday, pro-Khalistan supporters in the US staged a protest during which they allegedly made threats against the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
The protesters reportedly issued threats and statements indicating that they intended to end what they referred to as "hypocrisy," and that embassy staff would have nowhere to hide.
A group of turbaned men, including individuals of all ages, staged a protest in the DMV area on Saturday to voice support for the Khalistan movement. The protesters reportedly came from various parts of the region and raised slogans in support of Khalistan.
(With inputs from ANI)
