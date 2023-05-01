The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the petition on 8 May challenging the premature release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan is a convict in the killing of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994 who hailed from Telangana and belonged to the Dalit community.

IAS Krishnaiah 's widow wife has filed the petition in the Court. Singh was convicted for his role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj collector G Krishnaiah during the funeral procession of Muzaffarpur gangster Chotan Shukla.

Krishnaiah, a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar, Telangana.

Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court.

He then challenged the verdict in Supreme Court but no relief has been granted yet and he has remained in Saharsa jail since 2007.

However, he walked out of jail on 24 April 2023 after serving 14 years of imprisonment. Mohan Singh walked free from Bihar's Saharsa jail last month.

Recently Bihar Government amended the rules of the Jail manual, an official notification stated that 27 prisoners who have served 14 years or 20 years in jail have been ordered to be released.

Mohan's wife Lovely Anand has also been a Lok Sabha MP, while their son Chetan Anand is an RJD MLA from Bihar's Sheohar.

Row over the release of Anand Mohan:

The Indian Administrative Service Association (IAS) of Uttarakhand has expressed objection to the Bihar government's decision to release Mohan.

The Uttarakhand IAS Association has urged the State Government of Bihar to reconsider its decision.

IAS of Andhra Pradesh has also expressed objection pertaining to the release of Anand Mohan Singh.

Madhya Pradesh IAS bod also expressed deep concern and anguish over the release of Mohan from Bihar jail.

All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz Chairman and Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar has said that the decison to release Mohan sends a ""wrong message" to "Dalits and backward Muslims".