SC lists petition challenging release of ex-Bihar MP Anand Mohan on 8 May2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Bihar MP Anand Mohan is a convict in the killing of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994 who hailed from Telangana and belonged to the Dalit community.
The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the petition on 8 May challenging the premature release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan is a convict in the killing of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994 who hailed from Telangana and belonged to the Dalit community.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×