Supreme Court notes investors' losses after Hindenburg report on Adani Group, asks SEBI to ensure protection
- While hearing the two public interest litigations (PILs) seeking a court-monitored probe, the apex court asked SEBI to suggest measures to ensure protection of Indian investors after the short selling report on Adani Group.
The Supreme Court on 10 February noted that the investors in Adani Group suffered losses after the short-seller Hindenburg Research's report and observed that there is a need to safeguard investors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×