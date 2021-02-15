The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to social media companies Facebook and WhatsApp in connection with a plea challenging its new privacy policy.

Seeking responses from both the tech firms, the apex court said that it will have to intervene to protect people's privacy in the wake of the messaging app's new policy on this regard.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that the Indian citizens have grave apprehensions regarding the privacy concerns posed by the new privacy policy introduced by the popular messaging app, WhatsApp.

"You may be a $2-3 trillion company but people value their privacy more than money," the top court told Facebook and WhatsApp.

The top court was hearing an application seeking directions to be issued to WhatsApp not to lower privacy standards for Indian Users, and to apply the same privacy policy and terms of use to Indian users as is being applied in the European Region.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp and Facebook have refuted the government's allegation of users' data sharing. It told the SC that the same privacy policy is applicable to all countries except European nations, which have special data protection laws.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via