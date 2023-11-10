Supreme Court on Air Pollution: ‘Crop residue burning has to be stopped’
“Farm fires must stop. The decline must go on during the Diwali holidays.” the court said. The matter has been posted for November 21.
In a significant move on November 10, the Supreme Court mandated the cessation of crop residue burning in Punjab and neighbouring states around Delhi, emphasizing the need to address the escalating pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR).
