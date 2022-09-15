The Supreme Court on Thursday said the rules say that the educational institutes have the power to prescribe uniforms, on the matter of ban on hijab in educational institutions. However, the Supreme Court noted that hijab is different. The apex court hearing in the matter will be continued on Monday on September 19, as per news agency ANI report.

Meanwhile, earlier this week on Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked whether there is any authentic figure regarding dropping out of students from educational institutions in Karnataka because of the Hijab ban and the subsequent judgement by the high court on the issue.

"Do you have those authentic figures that because of this Hijab ban and the subsequent judgement of the high court, 20, 30, 40 or 50 students have dropped out?," a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked after the counsel appearing for one of the petitioners raised the issue of students, especially girls, dropping out of school.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing one of the petitioners, referred to a report and said it has testimonies of several students.

"My friend (one of the lawyers) informed me that 17,000 students had really abstained from the exams after this particular judgement," he said to the bench hearing arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

Ahmadi said the effect of the government order in the matter would be that girls, who were earlier going and taking secular education in schools, will be forced to go back to Madrasas.

"Why should someone feel that one religious observance will obstruct in any manner legitimate or secular education or unity? Why should anyone get provoked if someone wears a Hijab and goes to school? Why should other students have a problem?" he said.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for another petitioner, argued that one of the most important parts of this case is that a person wearing a hijab cannot be discriminated against on the grounds of religion and sex.

(With inputs from ANI)