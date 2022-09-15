Supreme Court on hijab ban: 'Educational institutes have power to..'2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 05:31 PM IST
- Supreme Court hearing in the matter will be continued on Monday on September 19, as per report
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the rules say that the educational institutes have the power to prescribe uniforms, on the matter of ban on hijab in educational institutions. However, the Supreme Court noted that hijab is different. The apex court hearing in the matter will be continued on Monday on September 19, as per news agency ANI report.