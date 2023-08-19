Supreme Court opposes Gujarat HC's order on rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Supreme Court opposes Gujarat High Court's decision on termination of pregnancy for rape survivor. Fresh medical examination ordered.
Supreme Court of India during a special sitting session on Saturday opposed the Gujarat High Court's order where a 26-week pregnant rape survivor sought termination of pregnancy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message