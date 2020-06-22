Supreme Court order on Rath Yatra: 10 things to know

“All entry points into the City of Puri, i.e., airports, railway stations, bus stands, etc.,shall be closed during the period of Rath Yatra festival. The State government shall impose a curfew in the City of Puri on all the days and during all the time when Rath Yatra chariots are taken in procession.

The State Government may also impose curfew in the city of Puri on such other days and during such time as deemed necessary. During the period of curfew no one would be allowed to come out of their houses or their places of residence, such as, hotels, lodging houses, etc. To start with, the curfew shall begin tonight at 8 p.m..