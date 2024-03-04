Supreme Court orders AAP to vacate its Delhi headquarters from land allotted for HC expansion
Supreme Court observed that AAP has no legal right to continue its office on the land and gave the party till June 15 to vacate the property
Supreme Court on Monday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its headquarters office in the Rouse Avenue area of Delhi as the land was allotted for the expansion of Delhi High Court's infrastructure. The apex court said that AAP has no legal right to continue its office on the land and gave the party till June 15 to vacate the property.