Supreme Court directs Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna to be personally present in court for not filing a reply to show cause notice in contempt proceedings against him over misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved, ANI reported.

As reported by PTI, a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception to the failure of the company and Balkrishna in filing replies to the court's notices issued to them earlier to show why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for prima facie violating the undertaking given to the court.

The bench further directed Ramdev to provide reasons why contempt proceedings should not commence against him.

The Supreme Court was addressing a petition from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which accused Ramdev of conducting a smear campaign against the vaccination effort and contemporary medical practices.

Earlier on February 27, the Supreme Court criticized Patanjali Ayurved for misleading advertisements and restricted the company from promoting products as disease treatments. The Court issued notices to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, questioning their violation of court directives and warned of possible contempt proceedings.

A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah also warned Patanjali Ayurved and its executives against issuing any media statements, whether in print or electronic format, that criticize any system of medicine, as per their commitment made on November 21 the previous year.

The bench remarked that the nation had been misled, questioning the government about its actions regarding Patanjali Ayurved's alleged false claims and misrepresentation in advertisements regarding the effectiveness of its medicines in curing various diseases.

