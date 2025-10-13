SC orders CBI probe into Karur stampede that killed 41 during TVK chief Vijay’s rally

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede at a rally led by Tamil actor and TVK chief Vijay, which claimed the lives of 41 people. The court also appointed former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to head a committee tasked with monitoring the probe, following petitions seeking an independent investigation.

Why was a CBI probe sought? The plea for a CBI investigation was filed by Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others, arguing that a fair and impartial investigation could not be conducted solely by Tamil Nadu Police officers.

"An independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court is necessary to ensure fairness and impartiality," the TVK petition stated.

The party’s plea objected to the high court’s decision to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) comprising only state police officers. It also raised concerns about a possible pre-planned conspiracy by miscreants that may have contributed to the stampede.

What has been the legal process so far? On 10 October, the Supreme Court had reserved its order on the plea. On Tuesday, a Chief Justice of India–headed bench agreed to hear BJP leader Uma Anandan’s petition challenging the high court’s earlier refusal to order a CBI probe.

Another BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, G S Mani, has also filed a petition requesting a CBI investigation into the tragedy.

What were the allegations against the high court’s earlier remarks? The TVK’s plea criticised the high court for scathing remarks suggesting that Vijay and his party abandoned the venue after the stampede and failed to express remorse.

"It is essential that the investigation remains independent and free from bias, given the serious allegations of negligence and potential conspiracy," the plea argued.

What led to the stampede according to police? Police earlier reported that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000 people, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants. Authorities attributed the tragedy in part to a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue.

What happens next? With the Supreme Court’s directive, the CBI will now take over the investigation, while the committee headed by former judge Ajay Rastogi will monitor its progress to ensure impartiality and transparency.