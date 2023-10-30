Supreme Court orders centre to fill vacancies in SIC and CIC, as RTI pleas suffer due to staff shortage
To ensure the proper functioning of RTI machinery, the Supreme Court, on Monday, ordered the central and the state governments to take steps to fill the vacancies in the Central Information Commission (CIC) and state information commissions (SICs). Shortage of staff in these entities has led to a massive pile-up of unheard Right to Information (RTI) applications.