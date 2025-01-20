The Supreme Court has directed the Superintendent of Police in Lakhimpur Kheri to submit a report on the evidence provided by the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, who are seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Ashish Mishra, the son of a former Union minister, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Mishra was granted bail in January 2023 in the October 2021 incident where he allegedly mowed down four farmers who were protesting against now-repealed farm laws at Lakhimpur.

The victims presented evidence suggesting that individuals acting on behalf of the accused participated in a public event in Lakhimpur, despite the bail condition stipulating that Ashish Mishra could only enter the area a day before the trial. In response, the accused also submitted evidence denying the allegation. The court has now requested a police report to assess the "genuineness, veracity, and reliability" of the material provided by both parties, Bar and Bench reported.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra. That time, the top court cancelled the bail plea of Mishra.