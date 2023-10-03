SC orders release on bail of M3M directors in money laundering case, says ED action ‘vindictive’
The Supreme Court noted that Pankaj and Basant Bansal were summoned on 14 June for questioning in an alleged money laundering case and the duo were arrested in another case registered by the ED on the same day.
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday ordered the release on bail of two directors of Gurugram-based realty group M3M, in case pertaining to money laundering. A bench of justices A S Bopanna and Sanjay Kumar, which had reserved the verdict on September 11 after hearing submissions of lawyers, granted the relief to the directors of the realty firm.