The BJP-ruled NDMC has scheduled an anti-encroachment drive on today and tomorrow in Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession
The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed an order to maintain status-quo on the demolition drive that is being conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri in Delhi.
We will follow the Supreme Court order and take action accordingly, says Raja Iqbal Singh the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation after the Supreme Court ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive being conducted by the civic body in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, Delhi.
Earlier, the BJP-ruled NDMC has scheduled an anti-encroachment drive on today and tomorrow in Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, and has asked the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) mayor to identify the illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers.
The copy of the letter was also sent to commissioner of the municipal body.
Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. There was also stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.
The north civic body in a letter to the Northwest deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said that a special joint encroachment removal action programme, comprising the public works department, police, works department, health and sanitation department, veterinary department and enforcement cell of the NDMC has been scheduled in Jahangirpuri.
