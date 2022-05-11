OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Supreme Court puts the sedition law on hold, no new FIRs to be lodged
The Supreme Court has put the sedition law on hold until the government completes its review. The apex court has urged the Centre and States to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking Section 124A IPC. Those already facing sedition charges can approach courts for bail.

The provisions of Section 124A of the IPC criminalises the offence of sedition. 

The apex court has fixed the third week of July for hearing pleas challenging the validity of the provision; by then, the Centre would have the time to undertake the exercise to re-examine the provision.

On Tuesday, the bench had asked the Centre make its stand clear within 24 hours on keeping the pending sedition cases in abeyance to protect the interests of citizens already booked and not registering fresh cases till the government's re-examination of the colonial-era penal law is over.

