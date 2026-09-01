Supreme Court scraps all FIRs for NEET protesters; CJP calls off September 5 march

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed several first information reports (FIRs) registered by police in Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam in connection with the recent agitation led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over academic issues, including alleged paper leaks, Bar and Bench reported. .

The Cockroach Janata Party, on Tuesday, 1 September, also informed the Supreme Court that it had called off its planned protest march on 5 September following developments regarding the closure of FIRs filed against students who participated in protests over the NEET paper leak.

Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Protesters According to a Bar and Bench report, a Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana invoked Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the criminal cases after the Central and respective State governments filed applications seeking their closure.

The report further stated that the Court directed that similar FIRs registered in other States and Union Territories, apart from Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam, should neither be pursued nor investigated. Such cases would, therefore, be treated as closed for all intents and purposes.

The Court also directed that no fresh FIRs shall be registered with regard to the protests that took place between July 20 and 25.

What did CJP say in Supreme Court? CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appeared before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana to inform the court about the decision.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the top court to use its powers to close all FIRs against NEET protesters between July 20-July 25 across country.

Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court bench that the Centre is committed to honour the assurance given to the CJP leaders and provide compensation to the families of students who ended their lives after the cancellation of the NEET exam.

Mehta told the apex court that it will pay compensation to families of the students who died and sought three months to work out the modalities, PTI reported.

The Abhijeet Dipke led-CJP had called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, Teachers' Day. It had accused the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

According to the CJP, the march was to be led by families of students who committed suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, as well as those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.