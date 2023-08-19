SC quashes TN MLA's petition over derogatory Facebook post, says 'should face consequences’1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Supreme Court dismisses petition of Tamil Nadu MLA S Ve Shekher facing cases for sharing derogatory remarks against women journalists on social media.
Supreme Court of India has said, “If one uses social media, then he should be more careful about its impact and reach" alerting netizens on the fact that usage of social media has its own consequences. The apex court has hearing a petition filed by actor and former Tamil Nadu MLA S Ve Shekher who is facing cases for sharing a Facebook post in 2018 allegedly containing derogatory remarks against women journalists.