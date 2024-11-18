The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Delhi government for delaying the implementation of stricter anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4, even as air quality in the national capital deteriorated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih emphasised that no scaling down of preventive measures would be allowed without the Court's prior approval. The apex court pointed out the delay in enforcing Stage 4 measures despite the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels in Delhi, PTI reported.

At the outset, the counsel for the Delhi government informed the bench that stage 4 of GRAP has been implemented from Monday and heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the national capital.

"The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, stage 4 has to be invoked. How can you take risk in these matters by delaying applicability of stage 4 of GRAP," the bench told the counsel.

It told the state government that the court wants to know what steps it has taken to curb the alarming rise of pollution level.

"We won’t allow scaling down of preventive measures under stage 4 even if AQI goes below 450. Stage 4 will continue till court permits," the bench said, adding it will hear the matter in detail at the end of the day’s work.

On Sunday, the CAQM announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under GRAP-4, effective from 8 am on Monday, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the order as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.

As per the latest order, only trucks carrying essential goods or using clean fuel (LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric) will be allowed into Delhi. Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, with exceptions for EVs, CNG, and BS-VI diesel vehicles, will also be banned.

On November 14, the Supreme Court had agreed to urgently hear the plea, emphasising that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world due to rising pollution levels. The court had previously affirmed that the right to live in a pollution-free environment is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. The apex court is currently hearing a petition seeking urgent measures to curb air pollution in the capital and its surrounding areas.