Home / News / India /  Supreme Court raps Defense Ministry over OROP arrears payment issue to eligible pensioners
Back

The Supreme Court of India rebuked the Centre on Monday over delays in payment of arrears under One Rank-One Pension to all eligible pensioners. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had urged the Defence Ministry to ‘get its house in order’ and warned that a contempt notice could be issued in case things were not resolved. 

The apex court took exception to a letter issued by the secretary in the ministry and directed him to file a personal affidavit explaining his position.

"You tell the secretary we are going to take action against him for that January 20 communication. Either withdraw it, or we are going to issue a contempt notice to the Ministry of Defense. Sanctity of the judicial process has to be maintained," the bench said.

Also read: SC grants Centre time till March 15 for payment of OROP arrears to armed forces

A group of ex-servicemen had moved the Supreme Court calling for arrears to be paid in one installment rather than four. The ex-servicemen had also alleged that the Centre unilaterally modified and sought to subvert previous directions from the SC.

Earlier on January 19 the top court had granted the Centre time till March 15 for payment of arrears to the armed force pensioners. The top court had asked the Centre to ensure that all arrears are paid expeditiously and that there is no further delay.

The matter has now been posted for hearing after the Holi vacation.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x