Supreme Court raps Defense Ministry over OROP arrears payment issue to eligible pensioners
Earlier on January 19 the top court had granted the Centre time till March 15 for payment of arrears to the armed force pensioners.
The Supreme Court of India rebuked the Centre on Monday over delays in payment of arrears under One Rank-One Pension to all eligible pensioners. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had urged the Defence Ministry to ‘get its house in order’ and warned that a contempt notice could be issued in case things were not resolved.
