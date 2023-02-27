The Supreme Court of India rebuked the Centre on Monday over delays in payment of arrears under One Rank-One Pension to all eligible pensioners. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had urged the Defence Ministry to ‘get its house in order’ and warned that a contempt notice could be issued in case things were not resolved.

The apex court took exception to a letter issued by the secretary in the ministry and directed him to file a personal affidavit explaining his position.

"You tell the secretary we are going to take action against him for that January 20 communication. Either withdraw it, or we are going to issue a contempt notice to the Ministry of Defense. Sanctity of the judicial process has to be maintained," the bench said.

Also read: SC grants Centre time till March 15 for payment of OROP arrears to armed forces

A group of ex-servicemen had moved the Supreme Court calling for arrears to be paid in one installment rather than four. The ex-servicemen had also alleged that the Centre unilaterally modified and sought to subvert previous directions from the SC.

Earlier on January 19 the top court had granted the Centre time till March 15 for payment of arrears to the armed force pensioners. The top court had asked the Centre to ensure that all arrears are paid expeditiously and that there is no further delay.

The matter has now been posted for hearing after the Holi vacation.

(With inputs from agencies)