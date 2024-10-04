Delhi's LG is under scrutiny from the Supreme Court over the election of a sixth standing committee member, after Mayor Shelly Oberoi's petition highlighted irregularities in MCD Elections

The Supreme Court, on Friday, questioned the exercise of power by Delhi LG VK Saxena over the election of the sixth member of standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD). It issued a notice on Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's petition challenging the election process, which kept her out of it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court further asked the LG how he could exercise such power. It also held that that it interferes with the democratic process. “487 is an executive power. It is not to interfere with legislative functions. It's the election of a member. What happens to democracy if you keep interfering like this?" the Supreme Court asked VK Saxena, reported Live Law.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan heard the matter, and have scheduled the next hearing after two weeks. Advocate Sanjay Jain represented the Delhi governor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi mayor, Shelly Oberoi, had approached the Supreme Court challenging the election of the sixth member of the MCD standing committee, which was held on September 27, Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the election, while the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) had boycotted the election alleging that the process was contrary to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

A major contention highlighted in the mayor's petition is the decision to appoint an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer as the presiding officer of the election, rather than the mayor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Tearing hurry…what is the hurry’ The bench of justices asked Sanjay Jain that what was the “tearing hurry" to hold the MCD Elections in the absence of Shelly Oberoi. The apex court further questioned the LG's resorting to Section 487 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, stating that is not to be used for “interfering with legislative functions."

“What is the tearing hurry( in holding the elections)? What is the hurry?... What is the tearing hurry...and then, there are other issues also with respect to the nomination part of it..much worse...the Mayor is to preside the meeting...Where do you get the power to interdict all this under Section 487? 487 is an executive power it is not to interfere with legislative functions…" said Justice Narsimha, reported LiveLaw.