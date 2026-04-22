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Supreme Court raps Mamata Banerjee, says can't put democracy in peril by interfering with ED probe: ‘You cannot…'

ED vs Mamata Banerjee: Supreme Court says Chief Minister cannot put democracy in peril by interfering with probe

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Updated22 Apr 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Supreme Court raps Mamata Banerjee, says can't put democracy in peril by interfering with ED probe
Supreme Court raps Mamata Banerjee, says can't put democracy in peril by interfering with ED probe(PTI)
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Supreme Court raps Mamata Banerjee, says can't put democracy in peril by interfering with ED probe: ‘You cannot walk in'

Justice Prashant Kumar said : “What right of the state does this involve? This is not a dispute between the state and the central government. You cannot walk in. Any Chief Minister of any state walks in the midst of an inquiry of an investigation and you say that it is a dispute essentially between the state and the central government?”

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