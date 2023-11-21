‘Take cue from Haryana’: Supreme Court raps Punjab govt on not curbing stubble burning
Supreme Court questions why Punjab government doesn't make crop residue process free, suggests following Haryana's financial incentives.
National Capital Delhi's air quality deteriorated over night and the main factor responsible for the worsening condition of Delhi's air pollution is being cited to stubble burning ahead of winters. On Tuesday the Supreme Court of India rapped the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -led Punjab Government for not taking strict action and observed that farmers are being made a villain as they are not being heard in the court.