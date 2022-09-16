Supreme Court refuses plea seeking uniform dress code in educational institution

The petition sought direction in implementing common dress code in registered and state recognized educational institutions to secure social equality, assure dignity and promote fraternity, unity and national integration
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a uniform dress code for the students and teachers in all Indian educational institutions. Notably, as the Supreme Court refused to entertain it, the petitioner sought to withdraw his plea that was earlier allowed by the bench, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a uniform dress code for the students and teachers in all Indian educational institutions. Notably, as the Supreme Court refused to entertain it, the petitioner sought to withdraw his plea that was earlier allowed by the bench, according to news agency ANI report.
It is important to note that a petition filed in the Supreme Court sought direction to the centre and states to take appropriate steps to implement common dress code in registered and state recognized educational institutions in an attempt to secure social equality, assure dignity and promote fraternity, unity and national integration, the report said.
It is important to note that a petition filed in the Supreme Court sought direction to the centre and states to take appropriate steps to implement common dress code in registered and state recognized educational institutions in an attempt to secure social equality, assure dignity and promote fraternity, unity and national integration, the report said.
The report additionally noted that the petition filed by Nikhil Upadhyay through Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey said that the Common Dress Code reduces violence and promotes a more positive educational environment, while also submitting that the role of universal education in strengthening the social fabric of democracy through provisions of equal opportunity to all has been accepted since the inception of our republic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report additionally noted that the petition filed by Nikhil Upadhyay through Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey said that the Common Dress Code reduces violence and promotes a more positive educational environment, while also submitting that the role of universal education in strengthening the social fabric of democracy through provisions of equal opportunity to all has been accepted since the inception of our republic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the petition, “thus, Common Dress Code is not only necessary to enhance the values of equality, social justice, democracy and to create a just and humane society but also essential to curtail the biggest menace of casteism, communalism classism, radicalism, separatism and fundamentalism." The petitioner further emphasised that in the US, UK, France, Singapore and China, all Schools and Colleges adhere to a Common Dress Code despite frequent challenges to the constitutionality of the dress guidelines. It also sought to direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report suggesting steps to secure social equality and promote fraternity, dignity, unity, and national integration within three months, as per the report.
As per the petition, “thus, Common Dress Code is not only necessary to enhance the values of equality, social justice, democracy and to create a just and humane society but also essential to curtail the biggest menace of casteism, communalism classism, radicalism, separatism and fundamentalism." The petitioner further emphasised that in the US, UK, France, Singapore and China, all Schools and Colleges adhere to a Common Dress Code despite frequent challenges to the constitutionality of the dress guidelines. It also sought to direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report suggesting steps to secure social equality and promote fraternity, dignity, unity, and national integration within three months, as per the report.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Supreme Court remarked that the rules say the educational institutes have the power to prescribe uniforms. The remark came from a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia, which was hearing various pleas against Karnataka HC's judgement upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutes. While Justice Gupta asked is it your submission that govt schools cannot have a uniform, to which the lawyer replied that even if the educational institutes can, they can't restrict the hijab.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Supreme Court remarked that the rules say the educational institutes have the power to prescribe uniforms. The remark came from a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia, which was hearing various pleas against Karnataka HC's judgement upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutes. While Justice Gupta asked is it your submission that govt schools cannot have a uniform, to which the lawyer replied that even if the educational institutes can, they can't restrict the hijab.