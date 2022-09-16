Supreme Court refuses plea seeking uniform dress code in educational institution

As per the petition, “thus, Common Dress Code is not only necessary to enhance the values of equality, social justice, democracy and to create a just and humane society but also essential to curtail the biggest menace of casteism, communalism classism, radicalism, separatism and fundamentalism." The petitioner further emphasised that in the US, UK, France, Singapore and China, all Schools and Colleges adhere to a Common Dress Code despite frequent challenges to the constitutionality of the dress guidelines. It also sought to direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report suggesting steps to secure social equality and promote fraternity, dignity, unity, and national integration within three months, as per the report.