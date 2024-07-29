Supreme Court refuses stay on Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quote in Bihar

Supreme Court refuses to stay the Patna high court order scrapping the 65% caste based reservation in jobs and admissions in Bihar.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated29 Jul 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Supreme Court refuses stay on Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quote in Bihar.
Supreme Court refuses stay on Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quote in Bihar.

The Supreme Court of India refused to stay the Patna High Court order, scrapping the 65% caste-based reservation in jobs and admissions in Bihar. It also issued notice on the appeals filed by the Bihar government and agreed to hear them in September.

Last month, the Patna High Court annulled the Bihar government's notification raising reservations for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes from 50% to 65% in government jobs and higher educational institutions in the state.

The court ruled on multiple petitions challenging the constitutionality of the reservation increase, with petitioners arguing that the state's hike exceeded its legislative authority.

Also Read | Blow to Nitish Kumar! Patna HC annuls Bihar govt’s 65% reservation hike

In November 2023, the Bihar government issued a gazette notification for two reservation bills: the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for SC, ST, EBC, and OBC) Amendment Bill and the Bihar (in Admission in Educational Institutions) Reservation Amendment Bill, 2023.

These bills aimed to increase the quota from 50% to 65%. Hence, the total reservation in the state would have reached 75%, including the additional 10% for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly session: Oppn protests over denial of Special Category status

Following the results of the state's caste survey, the government raised the quota for Scheduled Castes (SC) to 20%, Scheduled Tribes (ST) to 2%, Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) to 25%, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to 18%.

However, the petitions argued that the hike in the reservation was surpassing the legislative powers. “…quota hike was also discriminatory in nature and violative of the fundamental rights to equality as guaranteed to the citizens by Articles 14,15 and 16,” they had said.

“The amendments are violative of the Supreme Court verdict passed in the case of Indira Sawhney versus Union of India whereby a maximum ceiling of 50% was laid down,” the petitioners had said.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 11:50 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court refuses stay on Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quote in Bihar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Federal Bank

    201.30
    11:52 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.2 (1.62%)

    Bandhan Bank

    214.20
    11:53 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    21.75 (11.3%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.95
    11:53 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.4 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics

    317.25
    11:53 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    7.35 (2.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,222.00
    11:46 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    364.15 (7.5%)

    Eid Parry India

    836.70
    11:44 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    57.25 (7.34%)

    Punjab National Bank

    128.65
    11:46 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    8.75 (7.3%)

    City Union Bank

    171.05
    11:46 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.2 (7.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue