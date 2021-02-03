Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas on tractor rally violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking setting up of a committee headed by a former apex court judge to conduct a time-bound probe into the violence during tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked lawyer Vishal Tiwari, who had filed the PIL, to give a representation to the central government for taking necessary action.

"We are sure that the government is inquiring into it (violence) and they are doing it. We have read statement made by the Prime Minister in the press that the law will take its own course. That means they are inquiring into it. We do not want to interfere in it at this stage," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Tiwari sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident.

The apex court also refused to entertain two similar pleas related to the tractor rally violence and asked the petitioners to file representation with the government.

The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via