No relief from SC as Waqf registration deadline nears; applicants told to approach Tribunal

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions seeking an extension of the six-month window for the registration of Waqf properties under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, directing applicants instead to approach the Waqf Tribunal for relief. With the 6 December cut-off fast approaching, the Court’s decision places the onus squarely on property-holders to pursue remedies through the statutory mechanism created by the amended law.

Why did the Supreme Court refuse to extend the deadline? A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih held that the applicants already had a clear and adequate remedy under the 2025 Act.

“Since a remedy for the applicants is already available before the Waqf Tribunal, they may seek the same by December 6, which we are informed is the last date for the registration of property,” ANI quoted the court.

The Supreme Court Bench emphasised that the judiciary could not intervene when Parliament had expressly created a forum for addressing disputes arising from the registration process.

What concerns did the applicants raise? Counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that procedural hurdles were preventing timely registrations. These, they said, extended beyond the mere act of uploading details on the UMEED portal.

According to ANI, the petitioners highlighted problems linked to the digitisation of Waqf property records, technical errors on the portal, and potential delays in the Tribunal’s ability to consider applications before the deadline lapses.

According to the applicants, by the time the Tribunal addresses difficulties relating to registration or digitisation, the 6 December deadline would have already expired.

How did Supreme Court respond to the issue of portal glitches? The Court acknowledged that genuine technical challenges could arise but made it clear that relief must still be sought before the Tribunal.

It observed:

“If the time freezes (in the Portal), you cannot be held responsible. If at all the Tribunal allows you, your six months will be counted and your application will be considered. You do not need permission. If difficulty arises, you can always file an application before us.”

The Bench thus indicated that technical failures would not prejudice bona fide applicants, provided they act through the correct statutory forum.

What happens next for property-holders? With the Supreme Court declining to modify or extend the statutory deadline, applicants must now:

File their representations before the Waqf Tribunal before 6 December;

Document any technical issues encountered on the UMEED portal;

Seek extensions or clarifications directly from the Tribunal, which now has the authority to grant relief under the amended law