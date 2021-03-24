The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday refused to entertain former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 's plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged corruption claims levelled by him against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Liberty to approach the High Court granted," the top court said in its order today. The SC said that there is no doubt that the matter is "quite serious" but Singh should approach the Bombay HC first.

Before passing the order today, the apex court asked the former Mumbai police chief why he did not go to the Bombay HC before coming to them.

When the SC Bench pointed out that the person against whom his plea has been filed was not even made a party to the case, Singh's lawyer, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said the paperwork has been done to make the Nationalist Congress Party leader a party to the case.

"Anil Deshmukh has not been impleaded as a respondent. Petition should be before the Bombay HC under Article 226," it said.

Param Bir Singh had also requested for the collection of CCTV footage of Deshmukh's residence in Mumbai to corroborate with the charges he has levelled. He has also alleged wrongdoings in transfers and postings in his plea.

Singh had sought an urgent hearing of his petition in the SC over alleged corrupt malpractices of Deshmukh.

Mumbai cop vs state minister

Singh had made corruption allegations against Deshmukh last week in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the eight-page letter, he alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

However, Deshmukh had denied all allegations saying that he will file a defamation case against the former Mumbai police commissioner for accusing him of corruption.

"The allegations made by Singh are false and I am filing a case of defamation against him," Deshmukh said.

Singh's appeal to the SC came as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar questioned his motives.

The ex-Mumbai top cop, the NCP leader has said, made his allegations after being moved out of the Mumbai top post and into the Home Guards following lapses in the Mukesh Ambani security scare probe.

What is Antilia bomb scare case? Who is Sachin Waze?

Last month, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, Antilia. The SUV comprised 20 unassembled gelatin sticks and a threat letter issued to the Ambanis.

As the probe in this case started, the Mumbai cops found that the SUV, in question, was in possession of a Thane-based businessman named Mansukh Hiren.

When asked about the SUV, Mansukh Hiren informed the police that his car was stolen, and that he had filed a complaint about it.

However, on 5 March, Mansukh Hiren was found dead on the banks of a creek in Mumbra on the outskirts of Thane.

His wife has alleged that he was murdered by Sachin Waze, who had been probing the Antilia security scare case.

Waze's role has also come under the scanner for his alleged involvement in staging the bomb scare outside Ambani's residence.

As the controversy escalated, the NIA took over the investigation and arrested Sachin Waze on 12 March. He was also suspended soon after.

