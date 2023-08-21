Supreme Court refuses to interfere with St. Stephen college's interview process: ‘Will confuse students…’1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
The development comes as St. Stephens College challenged the order of the University of Delhi which said that the seats in the Christian quota must be filled purely based on CUET scores
Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene in the admission process of St. Stephens College which prescribed 15% weightage to interview for filling up the Christian quota admissions. The apex court ruled that any interference at this stage will confuse students as the college has already conducted interviews and closed the admissions for this session.