Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene in the admission process of St. Stephens College which prescribed 15% weightage to interview for filling up the Christian quota admissions. The apex court ruled that any interference at this stage will confuse students as the college has already conducted interviews and closed the admissions for this session.

The development comes as St. Stephens College challenged the order of the University of Delhi which said that the seats in the Christian quota must be filled purely based on CUET scores and no interview is required for admissions.

The top court asked the Delhi High Court to hear the matter expeditiously to create certainty around the admissions. In its order passed on 21 July, the Delhi HC ruled that the admission process will be subject to the final order passed in the writ petition.

Power to administer minority institution In its order, the two-judge bench of the Delhi HC said that the state has the power to form regulations for the administration of minority institutions. But, the regulations must be for the furtherance of the interest of the minority community. “However, it is for the minority institution to decide what is best for the minority community," the order said as per news platform The Hindu.

“Accordingly, as an interim measure, this Court directs that the admission policy as framed by this Court vide judgment dated 12.09.2022 shall be followed for the Academic Year 2023-24, and St Stephen’s College will adopt the marks secured in the CUET with 85 percent weightage for CUET and the college’s interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 percent for Christian minority candidates," the bench said.

The court order further added that the decision by the executive committee of DU insisting on 100% weightage to CUET scores "prima facie shows a complete lack of reasoning as to why the judgment of this court has been given a go-by by DU and indicates non-application of mind on their part while making the impugned decision".