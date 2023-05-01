Supreme Court refuses to stay demolition drive in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the demolition drive to remove encroachment in the Tughlakabad area in South Delhi.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the demolition drive to remove encroachment in the Tughlakabad area in South Delhi.
However, the apex court has agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.
However, the apex court has agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.
The SC was hearing a petition filed by a resident of the area seeking relief from the demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area.
The SC was hearing a petition filed by a resident of the area seeking relief from the demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area.
The court has issued notices to the Centre, ASI and DDA and others on the petition.
The court has issued notices to the Centre, ASI and DDA and others on the petition.
The petitioner’s lawyer sought an urgent hearing on the matter and a stay on the demolition drive.
The petitioner’s lawyer sought an urgent hearing on the matter and a stay on the demolition drive.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)