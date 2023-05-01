Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Supreme Court refuses to stay demolition drive in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area

Supreme Court refuses to stay demolition drive in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area

1 min read . 08:43 PM IST Livemint
The SC was hearing a petition filed by a resident of the area seeking relief from the demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area.

The apex court has agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the demolition drive to remove encroachment in the Tughlakabad area in South Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the demolition drive to remove encroachment in the Tughlakabad area in South Delhi.

However, the apex court has agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.

However, the apex court has agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.

The SC was hearing a petition filed by a resident of the area seeking relief from the demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area.

The SC was hearing a petition filed by a resident of the area seeking relief from the demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area.

The court has issued notices to the Centre, ASI and DDA and others on the petition.

The court has issued notices to the Centre, ASI and DDA and others on the petition.

The petitioner’s lawyer sought an urgent hearing on the matter and a stay on the demolition drive. 

The petitioner’s lawyer sought an urgent hearing on the matter and a stay on the demolition drive. 

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.