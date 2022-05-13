The Supreme Court today refused to stop the Gyanvapi Mosque survey. The Supreme Court gave its verdict after the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee approached the apex court seeking direction to put a stay

This comes after the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee approached the apex court seeking direction to put a stay on the survey of the Mosque complex, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asking to order status quo in the case pending before the Varanasi civil court.

The bench, however, refused to grant status quo in the case saying that it was not aware of what the issue was, as it had not seen the papers.

"We have not seen the papers. We don't even know what is the matter. I don't know anything... how can I pass an order. I will read and then pass orders... let me see," said the CJI.

Ahmadi appearing for the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque sought an order of the status quo saying, "Survey has been directed in relation to Varanasi property. This is covered by the Places of Worship Act. Now the Court has ordered Commissioner to conduct a survey."

The Varanasi civil court had directed a survey to inspect, conduct videography and collect evidence regarding the alleged existence of Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

*With inputs from agencies