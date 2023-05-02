Supreme Court refuses to stop release of The Kerala Story, accused of ‘worst kind of hate speech’2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:23 PM IST
On May 2, the Supreme Court refused to entertain plea seeking stay on release of movie 'The Kerala Story'.
The Supreme Court has declined a petition to halt the release of the Hindi film The Kerala Story, citing the need to challenge certification through the appropriate forum. The petitioner argued that the film was a form of hate speech and audio-visual propaganda.
